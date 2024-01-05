Just Released

Jeff Fleming | Absurdities Opening Reception Friday, January 12TH, 2024 5 pm – 8 pm

Join Moberg Gallery for the opening reception of its first 2024 exhibit: Jeff Fleming’s Absurdities. There

will be refreshments and the artist will be in attendance. DJ Dennis Atherton will be filling the

gallery with music.

Jeff Fleming paints delightful (yet haunting) works, using gesso, India ink, white charcoal, and

pencil. In making this series of work, Fleming uses the processes associated with the traditional

chalkboard—its ability to record the process and history of a drawing—to create ghost images

that can be nostalgic and pleasing, as well as desirous and haunting. Stories and memories

comprise each of our lives; these images are autobiographical for the artist, but they also

exemplify a collective lived experience. Palimpsestic in their conceptual nature, these soft gray

and green and white works hover, demanding an intimacy with the viewer in order to truly

notice and further recognize.

Fleming earned his MFA at Pratt Institute, has shown nationally, and held positions at The

Metro Opera Association and the Smithsonian Institute, before moving to Des Moines to work

at the Des Moines Art Center, where he remained until 2023. Recently returned to his studio to

draw and paint, Fleming resides in Des Moines.

Free and open to the public

Parking behind the gallery