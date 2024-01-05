Jeff Fleming | Absurdities Opening Reception Friday, January 12TH, 2024 5 pm – 8 pm

Jeff Fleming | Absurdities Opening Reception Friday, January 12TH, 2024 5 pm – 8 pm1/5/2024
Join Moberg Gallery for the opening reception of its first 2024 exhibit: Jeff Fleming’s Absurdities. There
will be refreshments and the artist will be in attendance. DJ Dennis Atherton will be filling the
gallery with music.
Jeff Fleming paints delightful (yet haunting) works, using gesso, India ink, white charcoal, and
pencil. In making this series of work, Fleming uses the processes associated with the traditional
chalkboard—its ability to record the process and history of a drawing—to create ghost images
that can be nostalgic and pleasing, as well as desirous and haunting. Stories and memories
comprise each of our lives; these images are autobiographical for the artist, but they also
exemplify a collective lived experience. Palimpsestic in their conceptual nature, these soft gray
and green and white works hover, demanding an intimacy with the viewer in order to truly
notice and further recognize.
Fleming earned his MFA at Pratt Institute, has shown nationally, and held positions at The
Metro Opera Association and the Smithsonian Institute, before moving to Des Moines to work
at the Des Moines Art Center, where he remained until 2023. Recently returned to his studio to
draw and paint, Fleming resides in Des Moines.
Free and open to the public
Parking behind the gallery