Just Released

KCCI’s Allison Smith named News Director of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable

Des Moines, December 21, 2023 – KCCI’s Allison Smith has received national recognition as the News Director of the Year byBroadcasting & Cable magazine. The newsroom leader was recognized for the station’s award-winning journalism and unique political coverage.

Smith returned to KCCI, the station where her television career began, as the News Director in 2018. Her first role at the station was as a newscast producer following her graduation from Drake University. She earned an MBA at Iowa State University before moving to producing and management roles in newsrooms at WBNS and WSYX in Columbus, Ohio, as well as WPXI in Pittsburgh. In 2014, she became Assistant News Director at Hearst Television’s WLWT in Cincinnati.

During Smith’s tenure, KCCI has been honored with multiple awards, including the Service to America Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation, numerous Regional Emmys and Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

“Allison is a trusted partner and steward of KCCI’s news legacy,” said KCCI President and General Manager Brian Sather. “She cares about her team and is focused on our mission as Iowa’s News Leader. Her leadership ensures that people in central Iowa have news they can trust.”

“I am humbled by this honor. I’d rather talk about how proud I am of this team,” said Smith. “It’s a group of great journalists and even better humans. When you get a team like that together, good things happen. It gives me joy each day to see them at work.”

This is the second time KCCI has been honored by Broadcasting & Cable. Former News Director Dave Busiek was named News Director of the Year in 2014.

A profile of Smith is available from Broadcasting & Cable: https://www.nexttv.com/features/bc-station-awards-2023-kcci-des-moiness-allison-smith-provides-vital-viewer-access-to-candidates