CAITLIN CLARK FOUNDATION DONATES $35,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL IOWA

Des Moines, IA (December 22, 2023) – The Caitlin Clark Foundation made a surprise $35,000 donation

at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa’s (BGCCI) record-breaking 60th Anniversary Gala on November 17 at

the Drake University Knapp Center. In addition to $22,000, the foundation donated $13,000 worth of

sports equipment including jump ropes, basketballs, and more.

Caitlin Clark’s family joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa at the gala to celebrate the launch of the

new foundation and uphold Caitlin Clark Foundation’s mission of uplifting and improving the lives of

youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport—three pillars Caitlin Clark believes

were foundational in her success.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa aims do whatever it takes to foster the next generation of leaders

with caring mentors, safe spaces, and quality programs. These programs are designed to empower

youth to excel in school while living healthy lifestyles.

Increasing kids’ and teens’ healthy habits strengthens their ability to interact positively with others and

form healthy relationships. With the support of the Caitlin Clark Foundation, more youth within the Des

Moines metro have access to opportunities that develop good habits early on and to lead to better

health and quality of life throughout adulthood.

“Our 60th Celebration was a magical evening that celebrated our founding families and the community

that has supported our Club members with overwhelming generosity,” said Tony Timm, BGCCI CEO.

“The evening was even more magical with the announcement of the first donation from the Caitlin Clark

Foundation. We are so grateful to Caitlin and her family for selecting us to share in this special

moment.”

BGCCI broke records at the gala in celebration of the organization’s 60th anniversary, raising nearly $5

million to support Des Moines kids and teens. Over 500 community members came together to honor

and recognize the Boys & Girls Clubs mission, founders, sponsors, and Club members.

To view photos from the 60th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.facebook.com/bgcci. To sponsor an

upcoming event, please visit www.bgcci.org/attend-an-event or call 515-242-7925 for more information.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa provides kids and teens in our community with a safe, supportive

environment, structured programs, and caring staff role models. Our highly educated and trained

professionals at our eight area club locations give 1,500+ members the resources and guidance to

graduate high school on time with a plan for the future. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa’s programs

help young people achieve academic success, model good character & citizenship, and live healthy

lifestyles. For more information, visit www.bgcci.org.