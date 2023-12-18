Just Released

State Treasurer Roby Smith Announces New College Savings Iowa Website

DES MOINES – State Treasurer Roby Smith is excited to launch the newly re-designed CollegeSavingsIowa.com. “We gave it a fresh look that focuses on learning, investing and saving with the College Savings Iowa 529 plan,” said Smith. “We want future savers to have the tools they need to get started and give resources to help current savers navigate their path. Check it out on all devices, including mobile, to see what we’ve been doing to provide an enhanced experience for everyone.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website to discover information about College Savings Iowa, including investment options, tax benefits, qualified withdrawals and the benefits of saving for education. “This easy-to-navigate design of College Savings Iowa’s website matches how easy it is for families to save for education,” Smith said. “And what better timing than during the holiday season! Make sure to check out our Make a Gift page to discover why a College Savings Iowa account could be the perfect last-minute gift you’ve been looking for.”

Visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com to see the new website and to learn more about the Plan.