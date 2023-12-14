Just Released

Local Unions Make Large Holiday Food Baskets for Those in Need

Des Moines, Iowa

On Friday, December 15th, the Community Services Committee for South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO will be assembling 300 large holiday food baskets. The baskets will be distributed to needy families and union members in South Central Iowa.

Mike Cooper, Labor Liaison with the United Way of Central Iowa, and executive board member of the SCIFL, AFL-CIO said, “We increasingly hear that food insecurity is on the rise across our country. Right here in Central Iowa we see food pantries facing record-breaking numbers of families served with each passing month. The baskets we provide help put food on tables of working families during the holidays which might not otherwise be possible.”

“There are not enough thanks we can give to our local unions and affiliates who give each year to this community service project. Many union members in the area are having their hours cut, being laid off or losing their jobs because of the conditions in our state and we want to let them know that they are not alone. I also want to give a shoutout to DMARC for providing the space and resources to make the holiday baskets possible,” said Paula A. Martinez, President of South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

Included in the baskets are cans of fruit, veggies, cereals, pasta, tuna, canned chicken, stuffing and many other items. The program is made possible by the generous donations from local unions and union members. The Committee has put together over 7,000 food baskets since 2000, providing over 140,000 individual meals for South Central Iowans

Who: South Central Community Services Committee

What: Holiday Basket assembly

When: Friday, December 15th, 9-10 AM

Where: DMARC, 100 Army Post Road. Des Moines Iowa 50315