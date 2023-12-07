Just Released

Iowa Pork Producers donating $10,000 worth of pork to Des Moines food banks Friday

DES MOINES – The Iowa Pork Producers Association will donate $10,000 worth of pork this week to help fight food insecurity in central Iowa. The Food Bank of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) will receive donations, which will amount to 14,400 servings of pork.

The Food Bank of Iowa of Iowa and the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) will each receive $5,000 worth of ground pork. These donations stem from the Iowa Pork Producers Association’s BBQ & Brew at the Ballpark event held in July.

Giving back to the community is one of the core principles for Iowa pig farmers and these donations will help those in need during the holiday season.

The donation ceremonies will be open to the media. The details are below:

Friday, December 8

Iowa Pork Producers Association donates $5,000 of ground pork to the Food Bank of Iowa.

9:30 a.m.

Food Bank of Iowa

2220 E. 17th Street

Des Moines

Iowa Pork Producers Association donates $5,000 of ground pork to the Des Moines Area Religious Council.

10:45 a.m.

DMARC

100 Army Post Road

Des Moines

Iowa Pork Producers Association board members Matt Gent, Rod Leman, Lance Heuser, Dean Frazer will be in attendance, along with representatives from the Food Bank of Iowa and DMARC.