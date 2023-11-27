Just Released

Ellipsis Named Bank of America’s 2023 Neighborhood Champion®

Des Moines, IA – Bank of America today announced Ellipsis as the 2023 Neighborhood Champion® awardee for their work advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods in Iowa. Through this multi-year grant funding and leadership training for the nonprofits’ leadership, Ellipsis will be able to expand programs and services addressing healthcare needs and support services in underserved communities.

As part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, Neighborhood Champions provides funding and leadership training to nonprofits that are advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods.

Through the program, Ellipsis will receive the opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling and a $50,000 grant over two years.

Ellipsis is Central Iowa’s critical safety net for kids and families in need. Each day, the organization serves more than 500 youth and families who face challenges, including difficult living conditions, limited opportunity, compromised well-being, and inability to seek care. This new grant funding will support a pilot-program to provide direct care staff with leadership opportunities to return to school for clinical degrees.

“We believe the impact of the pilot-program will increase our capacity to serve Central Iowa youth and support an internal culture that values the talents of our staff, build a succession pipeline, and actively improve employee retention,” said Chris Keopplin , CEO, Ellipsis. “Our objective is to look toward internal staff and leadership development as a core component of sustainably advancing our mission and providing critical community-based care.”

The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and nonprofits are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past awardees. Five nonprofits have been selected as Champions in Iowa since 2019, with the bank investing $250,000 into these localnonprofits.

“Nonprofits are vital to solving social challenges, improving communities and promoting economic advancement,” said Heidi Parkhurst, president, Bank of America Iowa. “Providing these nonprofits with flexible funding and leadership training not only positions these nonprofits for sustainable, long-term success, but demonstrates our commitment to creating real change in the places where we live and work.”

Since 2004, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders and Champions program has invested more than $300 million in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., partnered with more than 1,600 nonprofits, and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills.

