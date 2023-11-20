BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF CENTRAL IOWA RAISES NEARLY FIVE MILLION AT 60TH ANNIVERSARY GALA

Des Moines, IA (November 17, 2023) – Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa (BGCCI) broke records November 17 in celebration of the organization’s 60th anniversary, raising nearly $5 million to support Des Moines kids and teens.

BGCCI trustee and event co-chair, Suzie Glazer Burt, made a surprise 4-million-dollar gift in support of the Club and in memory of her late sister and long-time Boys & Girls Club supporter, Ellie Glazer Ziegler.

“She is still with me, in the colors of the rainbow and in the warmth of a smile and hug,” says Glazer Burt. “Ellie is our angel watching over to us – giving $4 million to the children of Des Moines and future generations of Boys & Girls Clubs kids who need our help the most.”

Over 500 community members came together at the Drake University Knapp Center to celebrate Club members, founders, their families, and all BGCCI community supporters including honored event sponsors: Andrea & Greg Abel, BJ & Tiffany Baker, Don & Margo Blumenthal, Suzie Glazer Burt, and Mell Meredith Frazier. The evening featured dinner, dancing, and music from the renowned Ken Arlen Orchestra.

“Tonight’s event was a testament to the incredible vision of our founders 60 years ago and the lasting impact they have within Des Moines. Our mission would not be possible without the dedicated support and kindness of this community,” says Tony Timm, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa CEO.

To view photos from the 60th Anniversary Celebration, visit www.facebook.com/bgcci. To sponsor an upcoming event, please visit www.bgcci.org/attend-an-event or call 515-242-7925 for more information.