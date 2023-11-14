Just Released

CATHOLIC CHARITIES’ FOOD PANTRY FEEDS THE HUNGRY THIS THANKGIVING

(Des Moines, IA) Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry, in partnership with St. Pius X parish in Urbandale, IA, will distribute hundreds of turkeys and other holiday meats during their annual Giving Thanks Giving event tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., while supplies last. St. Pius X is a long-time partner of this event, this year donating 450 turkeys.

For more than 25 years, Giving Thanks Giving has helped current Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry clients celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. During these distribution days, clients have the opportunity to receive a turkey or other holiday meat along with sides including bread, vegetables, dehydrated potatoes, milk and a dessert. This is in addition to the monthly food box clients receive.

“The St. Pius X community is pleased to assist the Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry in feeding those who are hungry,” said Bill Murphy, outreach coordinator at St. Pius X. “This event is something we look forward to every year and it feels good knowing we are helping feed so many people in our community.”

In addition to St. Pius X, food for this event is also provided in partnership through the Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) and Food Bank of Iowa.

“We are extremely grateful to St. Pius X for their continued partnership and support over the years in making this event possible,” said Tom Leto, Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry program manager. “We are also grateful for our other community partners who allow us to support our clients who are in need of a little extra help this holiday season.”

In the last six months, the Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry has seen a 40 percent increase in clients. In the recent months, the food pantry assisted more than 800 families representing nearly 2,000 people with a monthly box of staple grocery items. The pantry also averages more than 600 daily meal bags which are handed out to whoever is in need.

“A lot of different factors have contributed to this increase,” said Leto. “We are determined to provide support to all who visit the Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry.”

In addition to food, the pantry also provides diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and personal hygiene products to clients. Those wishing to support the work done at the Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry can donate online at catholiccharitiesdm.org/donate or shop the pantry’s Amazon Wish List.

The Catholic Charities’ Food Pantry is located at 1815 E. Hubbell Ave., Des Moines, IA, operating Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.