Blank Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees and Lights 2023

Blank Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees and Lights 202311/2/2023
Blank Children’s Hospital is proud to announce the 40th Annual Festival of Tree & Lights. This event is the largest fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital and a central Iowa tradition to kick off the holiday season. Festival of Tree & Lights supports Child Life and the Center for Advocacy and Outreach.
Festival Favorites
• View the beautifully decorated trees and vote for your favorite.
• Bid on the custom decorated trees in the Tree Farm silent auction.
• Watch special performances from local music groups and dance teams. • Complete a scavenger hunt among the trees and earn a prize.
• Enjoy the Children’s Area with fun crafts and activities on the first level. • Slide around the sock “skating rink” in your favorite festive socks.
• Shop for holiday gifts and décor from our unique Festival Boutiques.
• Take your photo with Santa, ride the children’s train and much more!
Iowa Events Center — Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center
833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, IA
November 24 – 26, 2023
Fri: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $5 (children 2 and under are free)
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at FestivalOfTrees.com.
Festival Honorary Chairs: Kim and Tom Bakey
Volunteer Opportunities
Each year, hundreds of volunteers give of their time and talents to make Festival come to life. Volunteers 14 and 15 years of age can volunteer with a parent or guardian. Volunteers 16 and older are welcome to volunteer on their own. To sign up to volunteer, please visit: festivaloftrees.com.
Special Events
- Gala | Nov.21 at 6p.m.
Entertainment, cocktail hour, dinner, program, silent and live auctions.
- Sensory Day at Festival | Nov. 22
Sensory Day is a special day designed for sensory sensitive individuals of all ages. This event is open to the public for those who would like to experience the trees in a quiet atmosphere.
- Blood Drive | Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LifeServe Blood Center of Iowa is partnering with us to host an onsite blood drive. Sign up online at https://donor.lifeservebloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/184138 or walk- ins are welcome.
Presenting Sponsor: Iowa Realty
Sponsors: Sheri Avis Horner; IMT Insurance, The Graham Group Inc., Kim & Tom Bakey, CLE, Inc., Edge Companies, Fareway, Fran Fleck & Terry Greenley, The Four Sisters Foundation, Jackie and Jeff Gordon, John R. & Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, Dennis & Barbara Linderbaum, Scott & Amy Packard, Principal Financial Group, SCHEELS All Sports, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Friends of Festival: Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest