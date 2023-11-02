Blank Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees and Lights 2023

Blank Children’s Hospital is proud to announce the 40th Annual Festival of Tree & Lights. This event is the largest fundraiser for Blank Children’s Hospital and a central Iowa tradition to kick off the holiday season. Festival of Tree & Lights supports Child Life and the Center for Advocacy and Outreach.

Festival Favorites

• View the beautifully decorated trees and vote for your favorite.

• Bid on the custom decorated trees in the Tree Farm silent auction.

• Watch special performances from local music groups and dance teams. • Complete a scavenger hunt among the trees and earn a prize.

• Enjoy the Children’s Area with fun crafts and activities on the first level. • Slide around the sock “skating rink” in your favorite festive socks.

• Shop for holiday gifts and décor from our unique Festival Boutiques.

• Take your photo with Santa, ride the children’s train and much more!

Iowa Events Center — Veterans Memorial Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center

833 5th Avenue, Des Moines, IA

November 24 – 26, 2023

Fri: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $5 (children 2 and under are free)

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance online at FestivalOfTrees.com.

Festival Honorary Chairs: Kim and Tom Bakey