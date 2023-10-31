Just Released

Anawim Housing partners with DART to offer free bus rides

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) welcomes Anawim Housing as a new unlimited accesspartner. Through this partnership, effective November 2023, Anawim residents and staff can use DART’s local, express and on-demand bus services any time at no cost.

“Anawim Housing is excited to partner with DART to remove transportation barriers for our residents and staff,” said Jeremy Orcutt, Director of Programs and Services at Anawim. “Free access to transit will help our residents reach jobs and services that improve their well-being, and a bus pass is a great benefit to our staff who can more easily get to work and experience our city’s amenities.”

Multiple DART bus routes run near Anawim’s 240 scattered site housing units and program locations in Greater Des Moines. Offering free transportation helps advance the organization’s efforts to provide permanent supportive housing and supportive services to over 390 individuals in the community.

“DART’s partnership with Anawim supports the success of our entire region by creating equitable opportunities for central Iowans to fully participate in our communities,” said Erin Hockman, Chief External Affairs Officer at DART. “Having transportation allows people to work, go to school, attend appointments, and access other essential needs – all of which boosts our economy and promotes a thriving region.”

Anawim Housing is part of a growing list of residential communities and developments choosing to partner with DART to offer an expanded amenity package while reducing barriers to transportation. Nearly two-dozen businesses and organizations – including manufacturing facilities, higher education institutions and Fortune 500 companies – participate in DART’s Unlimited Access program.

About DART

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) is Iowa’s largest, and only, regional transit agency, providing service in and around Polk County. DART operates a family of transportation services, providing more than 3 million annual rides that connect thousands of people every day to jobs, school, health care and other essential destinations. Twelve member governments make up DART’s service area, where the agency carries out its mission to enrich lives, connect communities and expand opportunities for central Iowans. For more information about DART services, schedules, route changes, or directions to the nearest DART stop, visit the website at ridedart.com, download the free MyDART app or call 515-283-8100.

About Anawim

Founded in 1987, Anawim Housing is the largest provider of permanent supportive housing in the state of Iowa and is currently serving over 390 individuals who previously experienced long-term homelessness. Anawim Housing provides permanent supportive housing programs that assist individuals and families who have experienced a housing crisis and live with a mental illness, a substance use disorder, a physical disability, or a diagnosis of HIV/AIDS. Anawim program staff meet regularly with participants, helping them to achieve housing stability and providing them the resources necessary to meet their individual goals.

For over 35 years, Anawim Housing has been a leader of providing affordable housing in Des Moines, and their mission is to develop stable homes and strengthen people and communities. Today, Allterra Property Solutions, Anawim Housing’s third-party management company, manages Anawim Housing’s properties. All revenue from Allterra goes back into Anawim Housing to directly support the programs and services Anawim provides. Allterra’s portfolio consists of townhomes, single-family homes, duplexes and multi-family living – totaling over 1000 units under management.