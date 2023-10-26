Just Released

Iowa’s Groundbreaking Justice Reform Event

Des Moines, Iowa … Justice reform advocate, Dr. Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated (Central Park) Five and a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama will keynote the Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities on November 3, 2023. The 11th annual Summit is dedicated to changing Iowa’s distinction as a state with a high per capita representation of African Americans and other minority groups within the criminal justice system again offers a content-packed opportunity for stakeholders to connect around improving how justice is administered in Iowa. The 2023 event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2023, at the FFA Events Center in Ankeny, Iowa. Registration is $149. Exhibitor, group and student rates are also available. Read Dr. Salaam’s bio here.

Betty Andrews, Founder of the Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities says, “Dr. Salaam’s message resonates across many areas of the justice system. While his is a challenging story of juvenile injustice, wrongful conviction, coerced confession, and prosecutorial misconduct; it also speaks to resilience, endurance against all odds and the difference he has made by sharing his experience to bring reform to the justice system. His energy is empowering for anyone wanting to make the system more just.”

The Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities which consistently ranks as a pivotal platform for addressing the overrepresentation of minorities and seeking actionable solutions, will feature over 40 presenters and exhibitors. Their insights and expertise will drive discussions on critical equity and justice issues, making this event an epicenter of learning and support for advocates, government officials, justice employees, legislators, educators, returning citizens, and community members interested in justice reform.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into pressing issues such as racial profiling, the school-to-prison pipeline, prosecutorial power, re-entry challenges, jury diversification, best policing practices, disproportionate minority contact, mandatory minimums, and other strategic opportunities to reduce racial disparities in the criminal justice system. The Iowa Summit on Justice & Disparities is a proven catalyst for individuals and organizations to come together and work collectively towards creating a more just and equitable society.

We invite Iowans to be a part of this significant event and contribute to the vital discussions on justice reform and disparity reduction. Further details, including registration and speaker updates, can be found on the official event website at www.IowaJusticeSummit.org, 515.288.7171 or info@BettyAndrewsMedia.com.