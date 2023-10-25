20th ANNIVERSARY EXHIBIT OPENING RECEPTION, FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Join us in celebrating 20 years of art and community at Moberg Gallery. Our 20th Anniversary Exhibit opens Friday, November 3rd, with a reception from 5 – 8 pm. Over 40 artists will be included, artist Dennis Atherton will DJ, and there will be refreshments.

We’re happy to be looking back on two decades of working with hundreds of artists—local, regional, national, and international—to offer intelligent and beautiful art to clients in Des Moines, as well as worldwide. And even more exciting is looking forward to the art, artists, and projects that will develop to elevate our city and find their way, globally. And help us invite new artists to our stable, including renowned photographer, Randal Ford.

Artists from all over will be included in the show, and many of them will be here to join in the celebration: Andrew Abbott, Wendell Arneson, Dennis Atherton, Derrick Breidenthal, Linda Colletta, David Dahlquist, Electric Coffin, James Ellwanger, Goizane Esain, Jeff Fleming, Randal Ford, Sarah Grant, Al Harris-Fernandez, Chuck Hipsher, Annick Ibsen, It’s A Living, Angela Johal, Larassa Kabel, Alyson Khan, Kathranne Knight, Bill Luchsinger, Al Maser, Lola Montejo, b. Robert Moore, Mr. Brainwash, Teo Nguyen, Charoula Nikolaidou, Esther Oyeyemi, Pref, Adele Renault, Scott Charles Ross, Ruben Sanchez, Daniela Schweinsberg, Karen Strohbeen, Chris Vance, Wendy Westlake, Aaron Wilson and Tim Dooley, Jason Woodside, and Dennis Wojtkiewicz. Help all of us party our way into a new year, where we look back as a way to create even greater things in our (and your) future!