FORMER DMACC STUDENT RECEIVES DMACC OUTSTANDING ALUMNI AWARD

David Abram II, Vice President, Commercial Lending at Dupaco Community Credit Union, receives the Alumni Award

Abram received an AA degree from DMACC in 1994

He served on the DMACC Foundation Board of Directors from 2014 to 2021 and has been extremely active with the DMACC CEO Golf Tournament

Abram was honored at a special dinner hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association and held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus

David Abram’s ties to DMACC run deep. The Carlisle resident earned his final four high school credits at DMACC and then continued his studies on both the Ankeny and Urban Campuses, earning his Associate of Arts degree in 1994.

Abram is now the Vice President, Commercial Lending at Dupaco Community Credit Union. His career has been marked by a commitment to excellence in both the financial sector and the community at large.

Abram served on the DMACC.Foundation Board of Directors from 2014 to 2021, contributing to the College’s growth and success.

He’s been extremely active with the DMACC CEO Golf Invitational serving on the Golf Planning Committee and on the DMACC Foundation Investment Committee since 2014.

Beyond DMACC, Abram is an active member of various civic and community organizations, including the Iowa Commercial Real Estate Association and the Grimes Chamber of Commerce. His community engagement has been recognized with prestigious awards, such as the Iowa Governors Volunteer Award in 1992 and the Honor Graduate designation for Officer Candidate Class 39-94 at the Iowa Military Academy, including the General Erickson Award for Leadership.

In presenting the award to Abram on behalf of the DMACC Alumni Association, DMACC Executive Academic Dean of Business/IT, Anne Power said Abram’s generous gifts of time and talent have strengthened DMACC and the broader community.

“David’s multifaceted career, which spans finance, education and military service, showcases his unwavering commitment to leadership and community development, said Power.

Abram was honored at a special dinner ceremony recently hosted by the DMACC Alumni Association and held on the DMACC Ankeny Campus.

