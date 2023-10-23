Just Released

Urbandale Launches City Flag Redesign Project

Urbandale, IA – The City of Urbandale is asking community members to develop a new and lasting symbol of the city with the launch of the Urbandale Flag Project. This initiative aims to design and select a new flag that captures the essence of the Urbandale community.

The existing flag, which has proudly flown over Urbandale for more than twenty years, was the result of a community-wide effort in 2000. Now, Urbandale seeks to honor this legacy while also embracing the opportunity for a fresh, unifying symbol that reflects the city’s history, growth, and continued progress.

“Flags hold great significance in representing communities,” said Mayor Bob Andeweg. “Urbandale’s new flag will be a powerful symbol of our unity, pride, and commitment to our community’s future.”

The project invites anyone to participate in the design process. Community input on flag design elements will open on Monday, October 23, 2023, and close on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. This extended timeline ensures that every voice is heard and valued in shaping the city’s new identity.

Community involvement is a critical component of this project and a Flag Design Committee—comprised of key community members and experts—will help guide the process. This diverse group includes representatives from the Urbandale Historical Society, the Public Art Committee, graphic artists, designers, elected officials, and city staff.

“Urbandale has changed so much in the past two decades that a refresh of our flag is in order,” said Pat Finnerty, Flag Design Committee Member. “This is an exciting opportunity to create a symbol that encompasses the spirit and vitality of our city. Designing a new flag for Urbandale was a fun and unifying experience twenty plus years ago, and I believe it will be again.”

The new flag will be unveiled in June 2024 at the Mayor’s Annual State of the City Address. For more information on the Flag Project and how to participate, please visit www.urbandale.org/flag.