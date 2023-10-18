Just Released

HOLIDAY PROMENADE SET TO RETURN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER TO SUPPORT LOCAL

GREATER DES MOINES, IA (Oct. 18, 2023) – The Greater Des Moines Partnership and the Historic East Village Neighborhood Association will spread holiday cheer throughout Downtown Des Moines (DSM) during the Holiday Promenade which will return to the Historic East Village for five Fridays in 2023. The 22nd annual Holiday Promenade will begin on Friday, Nov. 17 and continue each Friday through Dec. 15.

“Holiday Promenade supports small businesses and encourages a festive atmosphere in Downtown Des Moines,” said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events at the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Residents from Downtown and across the region are encouraged to explore the offerings in Historic East Village and participate in family-friendly activities as they do their holiday shopping.”

The Holiday Promenade is an exciting, free celebration full of holiday-themed activities, entertainment, shopping and family-friendly fun. A number of activities will be scheduled throughout the five Fridays, including the inaugural tree lighting. During the Holiday Promenade dates, Historic East Village retailers, restaurants and attractions are encouraged to remain open until 9 p.m.

“We are excited to host the Holiday Promenade, which brings fun activities for the whole family and reminds them of the beauty of our neighborhood,” said Luke Dickens, Board President for the Historic East Village Neighborhood Association. “We encourage everyone to explore the Holiday Promenade and support our local restaurants and retailers who make Historic East Village a vibrant part of our region throughout the year.”

The Holiday Promenade is sponsored by Iowa State Bank, MidAmerican Energy Company and Prairie Meadows.

“The Holiday Promenade is just one way that Iowa State Bank has committed to supporting our region as we know exciting events such as this one make our region stronger through shared experiences,” said Lauren Burgeson, President of Iowa State Bank. “We are proud to support an initiative that makes our community and businesses stronger and provides an opportunity for residents and visitors to shop local during the holiday season.”

More details for each Holiday Promenade event will be announced in coming weeks. Learn more on The Partnership’s website.

About Downtown, DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes a strong Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 24 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.