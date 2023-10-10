Just Released

Des Moines Arts Festival Wins 22 Prestigious Awards from the International Festivals & Events Association

(Des Moines, IA) – The International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) recognized the Des Moines Arts Festival for expert operations and outstanding creativity in the festivals and events industry last night during the IFEA Pinnacle Awards Ceremony held at the IFEA’s 66th Annual Convention, Expo & Retreat in McAllen, TX. The Festival was honored with 21 awards for the 2022 Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide including a Silver in the Grand Pinnacle, the highest award given by the IFEA. Wine & Clay, the organization’s newest event, was recognized in the Best New Event category for its debut in November 2022.

The professional competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. In addition to the Des Moines Arts Festival, winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the winning entries came from organizations as diverse as the Kentucky Derby Festival in Louisville, KY; the Pasadena Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, CA; the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, MI; the Philadelphia Flower Show in Philadelphia, PA; and Folklorama in Winnipeg, MB, Vivid Sydney in Sydney, Australia; Festival Lent in Maribor, Slovenia; and Chiang Mai Blooms in Bangkok, Thailand.

In total, the Des Moines Arts Festival won ten gold awards, eight silver awards and four bronze awards in the following categories:

Grand Pinnacle, Silver

Best Event Website, Gold

Best Facebook Site, Gold

Best Single Digital / Social Ad, Bronze

Best Digital / Social Ad Series, Gold

Best Event / Organization E-Newsletter, Gold

Best Outdoor Billboard, Silver

Best Street Banner, Silver

Best T-Shirt Design, Gold

Best Hat, Silver

Best Overall Merchandising Program, Gold

Best Targeted Sponsor Solicitation Proposal, Gold

Best Individual Sponsor Follow-Up Report, Gold

Best Overall Sponsorship Program, Bronze

Best Volunteer Program, Gold

Best Educational Program, Bronze

Best Children’s Program, Silver

Best Overall Entertainment Program, Silver

Best Community Outreach Program, Silver

Best Event within an existing Festival: Drag Brunch, Bronze

Best Food & Beverage Program, Gold

Best New Event: Wine & Clay, Silver

For a complete list of winners and more information on the IFEA, go to www.ifea.com or see this list.