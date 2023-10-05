Just Released

Urbandale Set to Unveil State-of-the-Art Trench Training Site

Urbandale, IA – The City of Urbandale is hosting a ribbon cutting for its new Trench Training Site, scheduled for Friday, October 6. This cutting-edge site advances training for emergency responders and construction professionals, offering a safe and realistic environment for honing critical skills.

The inauguration of the Trench Training Site marks another achievement for the Urbandale Fire Department, an agency that has experienced firsthand the gravity of trench-related emergencies. In a harrowing incident in 2001, an employee of a plumbing company was trapped at the bottom of a nine-foot trench when it suddenly gave way – burying the employee under tons of earth for five hours. The relentless efforts of the Urbandale Fire Department and partner agencies led to the employee’s rescue, underscoring the importance of this new site and its ability to enhance emergency preparedness for first responders.

“We are excited to provide our emergency responders and construction professionals with a world-class training area,” said Urbandale Mayor Bob Andeweg. “This site will play a crucial role in enhancing the safety and preparedness of our entire region, and we are grateful for the generosity of the Iowa Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association and its members in making this project a reality.”

The Trench Training Site, made possible in part through a generous donation from the Iowa Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA), represents a significant leap forward in ensuring the safety and preparedness of our local emergency responders. This state-of-the-art facility boasts advanced features and scenarios that will allow responders to simulate real-life trench emergencies, enabling them to train safely and efficiently.

“Trench Safety is one of the single largest areas of focus for our members,” said Kim Frey, Executive Director of the Iowa Chapter of the National Utility Contractors Association. “Our members and their hard-working employees recognize the inherent risks associated with underground utility work. Without proper planning, a situation can become dangerous in an instant. NUCA of Iowa was proud to partner with the City of Urbandale to make this project a reality. We appreciate Urbandale acknowledging the important role our contractors play in constructing the infrastructure that we all rely on in our daily lives. NUCA of Iowa is especially grateful to our generous members who stepped up with not only monetary donations, but also with materials and services. We are beyond excited to have a facility like this in our region.”

Details for the ribbon-cutting ceremony are as follows:

Event Date/Time:

Friday, October 6, at 2:00 PM

Event Location:

Urbandale Fire Department Station 42

3927 121st Street

Urbandale, IA 50323

Parking Information:

Urbandale Fire Department Station 42

3927 121st Street

Urbandale, IA 50323

Overflow parking will be available at:

The Mission Church

12001 Ridgemont Drive

Urbandale, IA 50323

Interview, Photo and Video Opportunities:

-Congressman Zach Nunn

-Urbandale Mayor Pro Tem Matt Blake

-Kim Frey, Executive Director of NUCA, Iowa

-Urbandale Fire Chief Mike Cardwell

For more information about the Trench Training Site or the upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremony, please contact:

Demir Miljkovic

Fire Captain

City of Urbandale, Iowa

515-278-3970

dmiljkovic@urbandale.org