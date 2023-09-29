Just Released

DES MOINES (September 29, 2023) – UnityPoint Health, the Polk County Housing Trust Fund and numerous community supporters will gather to dedicate a State of Iowa historical marker honoring the historic Center Street neighborhood on October 5. Center Street was a vibrant business and cultural hub in Des Moines’ Black community that was displaced as a result of urban renewal and the construction of the I-235 freeway in the 1960s.

The installation of the marker is the result of an effort by a group of community members, many of them volunteers, that began late in 2021. It is made possible thanks to the State Historical Society of Iowa with funding support by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Through the gracious support of UnityPoint Health, the marker now has a place of honor on the grounds of Iowa Methodist Medical Center where the heart of the historic neighborhood once stood.

The dedication event will include musical performances, reflections by historians and community members on the neighborhood’s story and importance, and a chance not only to reflect on what was lost when Center Street was displaced, but also the lives and legacies of those who made this thriving neighborhood a special place.

A similar historical marker was unveiled earlier this month at Willkie House, one of the oldest African American community based organizations in Iowa—and an important resource for local youth, located nearby at 900 17th Street, Des Moines. Willkie House is currently raising funds for the renovation of its gymnasium and those wishing to honor the dedication of either historical marker are encouraged to contribute. Details can be found at https://www.willkiehouse.org/building-renovation

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: A celebration of Center Street will be held with a dedication ceremony featuring music, historical reflections, and the unveiling of the historic marker. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Members of the public who wish to attend may find more information and register at https://centerstreet.eventbrite.comor by searching for the Polk County Housing Trust Fund on Facebook.

WHEN: The celebration event will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on October 5, 2023. The dedication ceremony will begin at 4:30 pm.

WHERE: All events will take place on the campus of Iowa Methodist Medical Center, 1200 Pleasant Street Des Moines. The marker has been placed in a small park—Center Street Park–on the north side of the hospital campus near the parking lot entrance along Center Street, and this event will occur there. A detailed map of the area and the location of the marker can be found at https://centerstreet.eventbrite.com. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the auditorium at the Education and Research Center on the Iowa Methodist Medical Center campus.

The media should be aware that the marker has already been installed and can be photographed in the park at your convenience.

For further reading regarding the history of Center Street, we recommend “Before I-235, Des Moines’ Center Street district was a bastion of Black commerce and culture” which appeared in Little Village magazine in April, 2022, and is available online: https://littlevillagemag.com/des-moines-center-street-history/