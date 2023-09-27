Just Released

The WDM Chamber Announces the 3rd Annual Raccoon River Rally Presented by Superstorm Restoration

WEST DES MONES, IA (September 26, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce will host the 3rd Annual Raccoon River Rally presented by Superstorm Restoration on Saturday, October 14, at Raccoon River Park. This event is free to the community and will feature a variety of local food truck vendors, a family fun zone, cardboard boat races, live music, exhibitors, and more.

“As we approach the 3rd Annual Raccoon River Rally, we look forward to bringing our community together for another memorable day of togetherness, entertainment, and shared experiences,” said Katherine Harrington, President and CEO of the WDM Chamber. “This event has become a cherished tradition, and we’re excited about its continued success in connecting and celebrating the spirit of West Des Moines.”

Additionally, a portion of festival sponsorship proceeds support the construction of the Athene Pedestrian Bridge, linking Raccoon River Park to Walnut Woods State Park, a significant component of the City of West Des Moines’ Five Waters Project.

“We are pleased to announce that we have raised so far, a total of $10,783 to go to the Athene pedestrian bridge due to the generosity and support of our sponsors over the last 3 years. Our local businesses and organizations, like Superstorm Restoration, play a vital role in our community’s growth and culture,” noted Harrington. “Their investments demonstrate how each of us can contribute to making our community the best place to live, work, and play.”

The event promotes the city’s ongoing growth and community support through entertainment and tradition. The Raccoon River Rally has been made possible with the support of its presenting sponsor, Superstorm Restoration. In 2022, the WDM Chamber announced a three-year partnership for the West Des Moines’ annual fall festival.

“With over 25 years of experience in residential construction and roofing across Central Iowa, Superstorm Restoration is more than just a roofing company to us… we’re your neighbor, your friend, and a partner in building a stronger, more connected Central Iowa. That’s why we proudly stand alongside the West Des Moines Chamber in supporting the Raccoon River Rally this October,” said Chandler Steffy, President and Owner of Superstorm Restoration. “It is a celebration of the spirit that defines West Des Moines and Central Iowa as a whole. In the world we live in today, we understand the importance of coming together to celebrate our shared values and the beauty of outdoor recreation.” The Raccoon River Rally presented by Superstorm Restoration will take place at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines on Saturday, October 14. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and will conclude at 6:00 p.m. Those interested in attending can learn more about the event at https://wdmchamber.org/raccoon-river-rally/