Just Released

Iowa Wolves and Principal Financial Group® Announce 2023-24 Community Celebration Games

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Principal® are excited to continue their collaboration with the return of the Community Celebration Games presented by Principal® this season.

“The celebration games and jerseys are going to be incredible this year,” said Chip Albright, Iowa Wolves vice president of marketing. “Not only are many of these games set to take place on weekends we’ve made additional plans to celebrate and give back to our diverse local communities. We’re thankful for the incredible support Principal® provides to make these games truly special.”

“Community Celebration Games showcase how art and sports can bring people together and benefit the community,” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal® Foundation and Community Relations. “The upcoming season promises a great slate of artists to design jerseys in celebration of our community and in support of charitable organizations strengthening our community. Bids on jerseys over the last two seasons demonstrates fans, both local and distant, have embraced the unique jerseys and our community-focused mission. We look forward to another amazing season of exciting basketball, community building, and art.”

Local organizations will help create and present unique player jerseys in celebration of the many diverse communities in Iowa with an ensuing jersey auction to benefit local non-profits. All six community celebration games return from the 2022-23 series. Listed below is the non-profit benefactor along with the confirmed jersey artists.

2023-24 Community Celebration Games presented by Principal®

Dec. 3 – 3 p.m. – PRIDE – Cap City Pride – Cat Rocketship

Dec. 15 – 7 p.m. – Disability Empowerment Night – Special Olympics – Best Buddies Program

Jan. 23 – 7 p.m. – AAPI Night – Iowa Asian Alliance – Hannah Sung

Feb. 3 – 7 p.m. – Black History Night – African American Museum of Iowa – Robert Moore

March 16 – 7 p.m. – Hispanic Heritage Night – Latino Heritage Festival – Al Exito

March 29 – 7 p.m. – Women’s History Night – Girls Scouts of Greater Iowa – ArtForce Iowa

Iowa Wolves Contact: John Meyer, Media Relations Specialist

(515) 564-8555, john.meyer@iawolves.com

Principal Contact: Sara Bonney, Communications

(515) 878-0133, bonney.sara@principal.com