Just Released

DES MOINES MCDONALD’S RESTAURANT MANAGER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS GLOBAL AWARD

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2023 – Jesus Barahona, Manager of the McDonald’s restaurant at 1345 E. Euclid, has won a Ray Kroc Award, an accolade that recognizes the top performing McDonald’s Restaurant Managers globally. Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers – those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day.

Jesus was one of 395 McDonald’s Restaurant Managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize, a trophy, and the opportunity to attend McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona, Spain. He was presented with the award at an organizational monthly meeting by owner/operator, Steve Mathson and other McDonald’s corporate members.

Jesus Barahona has been working for McDonald’s for 18 years, since he was 15 years old.

“I am so proud of my team and what we have accomplished. It has been a fun and rewarding journey. Winning this award gives me the motivation to continue doing the best I can for all that make me who I am. Looking forward, I want to keep learning and work to advance in my career at McDonald’s,” said Jesus Barahona.

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Ray Kroc Award to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers. Restaurant managers play a critical role in delivering an outstanding customer experience and ensuring that McDonald’s is a great place to work.

“Jesus goes above and beyond each day to serve our customers, restaurant team, and the larger Des Moines community,” said Steve Mathson. “We’re proud to promote a culture of care in our restaurants, and Jesus puts those values into action each day. He is very deserving of this recognition.”

McDonald’s is committed to building workplaces where everyone feels supported, has equal access to opportunity and sees a clear path to reaching their goals whether they choose to build a career with McDonald’s or beyond. McDonald’s and its franchisees provide learning, development and advancement resources that support employee growth at all levels; around 90% of restaurant management began their careers as crew members.

