Special Olympics Iowa to Host Truck Convoy on September 16

Grimes, Iowa – On Saturday, September 16, the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics Iowa will bring together over 100 truck drivers in support of Special Olympics. The Truck Convoy is an annual nationwide event that raises money for Special Olympics athletes and the many programs Special Olympics offers.

Trucks will start to line up at 8:30 a.m. with the Convoy beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Parkway, exit 101 off the Highway 5 bypass in West Des Moines. The Convoy will continue east on Highway 5/65 to the University Avenue exit. It will then take University Avenue west and enter the Iowa State Fairgrounds at the 33rd Street entrance.

The trucks are expected to arrive at the Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m. where lunch, music, and awards will be provided at the Alliant Energy Landing pavilion. As the trucks arrive at the fairgrounds, they will be welcomed by Special Olympics Iowa athletes, families, friends, colleagues, law enforcement officers, the Special Olympics community, and the organizations and companies that make up the trucking industry. The public is invited to join in welcoming the Convoy at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

There is a $100 cost per convoy participant. All proceeds from the Truck Convoy will benefit Special Olympics Iowa and help continue providing year-round athletic, health, school, and leadership programming for over 14,800 Special Olympics Iowa athletes and Unified partners.

Event Details

What: Special Olympics Iowa Truck Convoy

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 (8:30 am – 12:30 pm)

Where: Begins at Veterans Parkway, exit 101 off the Highway 5 bypass in West Des Moines and event ends at the Iowa State Fairgrounds

About Special Olympics Iowa

Special Olympics Iowa provides high-quality sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all ninety-nine counties of Iowa. Twenty-three Olympic-style sports are offered to more than 14,800 athletes and Unified partners year-round. Through Special Olympics' athletic, health, school, and leadership programs, individuals with intellectual disabilities reach their full potential and experience inclusion in their communities every day.