Just Released

Iowa Wolves Announce Promotional Schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team’s promotional schedule for the 2023-24 season. The schedule features special themed jerseys and games and the return of Community Celebration games presented by Principal®. Fan giveaway items and dates will be announced later. Single game tickets will go on sale Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. here.

Premiere Weekend presented by Kwik Star starts Nov. 10 against the Windy City Bulls and continues on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) for the Hoops for Troops Game against Windy City.

December begins with the Dec. 2 game against the Indiana Mad Ants and it will be Hoops for Hope presented by John Stoddard Cancer Center. Other games that month will be Adventureland Night presented by Adventureland on Dec. 14 against the Cleveland Charge, Black Out | Pack Out Night presented by UScellular on Dec. 29 against the College Park Skyhawks and Sustainability Day presented by MidAmerican Energy on New Year’s Eve against College Park.

The first Community Celebration game presented by Principal® will be Pride Community Celebration on Dec. 3 against Indiana followed by Disability Empowerment Night on Dec. 15 against Cleveland. AAPI Community Celebration will be Jan. 23 against Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Black History Month Community Celebration on Feb. 3 against the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Hispanic Heritage Community Celebration on March 16 against the Mexico City Capitanes and Women’s History Month Community Celebration on March 29 against the Austin Spurs. The team will wear special themed jerseys designed by local artists for each Community Celebration game and the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting local community partners.

Iowa will host the Memphis Hustle for its New Year’s Day game and Iowa State Fair Day presented by Landus returns this season and will take place on Jan. 14 when the Salt Lake City Stars come to Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa’s postgame concert series is back with Country Night presented by the Iowa Soybean Association on Jan. 20 against the Capital City Go-Go and Faith and Family Day presented by Service Legends on March 17 against Mexico City. More concert details, including performers will be announced later.

Other promotional games this season will be the Education Day Game presented by IMT Insurance on Feb. 6 against Sioux Falls, Timberwolves Day on Feb. 23 against Rio Grande Valley and Fan Appreciation Night on March 30 against Austin.