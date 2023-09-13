Public invited to paint a mural at Lauridsen Skatepark

DES MOINES – As part of the Des Moines Streetstyle Open, Skate DSM announced it is partnering with MidAmerican Energy to create a new mural at Lauridsen Skatepark. Working with Ames artist Dana Harrison, the public is invited to participate and leave a permanent mark on the skatepark.

The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required for any of the events. Spectators at Lauridsen Skatepark will find food and beverage vendors and event merchandise. Learn more about the event and all the experiences at: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com. Those interested in participating in the mural painting can check in at the Skate DSM tent at Lauridsen Skatepark between 1pm and 5pm on Saturday, September 23.

WHAT: Public Mural Painting presented by MidAmerican Energy

WHEN: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lauridsen Skatepark, 901 2nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309

WHO: Everyone!

The mural project is new for 2023. “We are excited to bring this opportunity for the community to join in the creation of an amazing new addition to the Lauridsen Skatepark,” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM. “We invite everyone to come down help paint the mural and watch some amazing skateboarding.”

