Ambassador Kenneth Quinn named 2023 Recipient of “Dr. Judith Conlin Welcoming the World Award”

DES MOINES, IA (September 12, 2023) – Ambassador Kenneth Quinn has been named recipient of the 2023 “Dr. Judith Conlin Welcoming the World Award” from Iowa International Center.

“We are delighted to present this recognition to Ambassador Quinn. Throughout his lifetime of diplomatic and humanitarian service in Iowa and around the world, the Ambassador has played pivotal roles in refugee relief and support, fighting hunger and promoting peace through agricultural advances, and establishing Iowa as an important diplomatic participant in global affairs,” said Patricia Grote, executive director at Iowa International Center.

Ambassador Quinn joins Iowa International Center in its commitment to citizen diplomacy and its support of programs and issues essential to improving lives of refugees and immigrants. In addition, Quinn has been a frequent presenter for international emerging leader delegations hosted by Iowa International Center

He is a tireless proponent of the power of relationships, the transformational energy of celebrating cultural differences, and the significance of legacy on our future, said Grote.

Quinn, President Emeritus of the World Food Prize Foundation, enjoyed a distinguished 32-year career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, including service in Vietnam and as Ambassador to Cambodia. After retirement, he joined the World Food Prize Foundation as President.

Ambassador Quinn will be honored during Iowa International Center’s Passport to Prosperity Gala & Celebration on October 6th. The week celebrates the lived experiences and contributions to the community of five immigrants and refugees: Mak Suceska (Bosnia), Tricia Gabriel (Liberia), Tony Kioko (Kenya), Sabrina Sartori Chouinard (Brazil), and Boaz Nkingi (Democratic Republic of the Congo)

2023 Passport to Prosperity Gala, October 6th at the Botanical Garden. This year’s activities feature the culture, accomplishments, and personal stories of the honorees. A plated dinner at the gala will feature foods inspired by the Honorees’ home countries. For more information visit www.iowainternationalcentr.org.

For questions about tickets or to become an event sponsor email Patricia Grote, pgrote@iowainternationalcenter.org.