Just Released

lowa Liberty Network to Host low Liberty Festival Johnston, lowa September 16, 2023

(LeMars IA.) lowa Liberty Network hosting their lowa Liberty Festival on September 16, 2023

WHO: Iowa Liberty Network (PAC)

WHAT: low Liberty Festival – Political Information and Fundraising Event

WHEN: 1:00-7:00 PM CST, Saturday, September 16°

WHERE: 7351 NW 100th St. Johnston, lowa

Location contact: Barbara Clayton, (712) 330-1288

Iowa Liberty Network (ILN) is a grassroots, nonpartisan organization focused on electing

constitutional conservatives to the low state legislature and other local public offices.

Keynote speakers at the event will be James Okeefe of OMG Media Group, Steve Deace, a

syndicated radio show host, and author Connor Boyack. James is a well-known media figure

best known for his hidden video investigations exposing political corruption and public figures.

lowan, Steve Deace. a well-known conservative syndicated radio show host is also the author of

the novel, a Nefarious Plot. on which the successful 2023 movie Nefarious was based upon.

Connor Boyack is an author of the Tuttle Twins book series for children who was also recently

in the news for helping a young fan in Colorado who was expelled from school for displaying the

Gadsden flag on his backpack.

For ticket information visit: https://goevents101.conv/iowalibertyfest/