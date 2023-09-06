Announcing the 3rd Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open

DES MOINES – rd Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open, a skate contest from September 21 – 23. The Des Moines Streetstyle Open is modeled after what is known as the “best” international skate competition, the Copenhagen Open. This multi-day skate contest will take place throughout Des Moines with skate contests moving from spot to spot, with the final contest held at the Lauridsen Skatepark. The event will feature some of the world’s best skaters, as well as talented skaters from the Midwest and of course, right here in Des Moines. Skate DSM , announced it will host the 3Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open, a skate contest from September 21 – 23. The Des Moines Streetstyle Open is modeled after what is known as the “best” international skate competition, the Copenhagen Open. This multi-day skate contest will take place throughout Des Moines with skate contests moving from spot to spot, with the final contest held at the Lauridsen Skatepark. The event will feature some of the world’s best skaters, as well as talented skaters from the Midwest and of course, right here in Des Moines.

“Now in our 3rd year, the Des Moines Streetstyle Open is quickly becoming a must-go-to event for skateboarders,” said Norm Sterzenbach, President of Skate DSM. “We are excited that this year’s event will be the biggest one yet! We are bringing in some top tier talent and expect to see some world-class skateboarding,” Sterzenbach said.

The 3rd Annual Des Moines Streetstyle Open boasts a $28,000 prize purse, its biggest to-date, with $20,000 allocated to the street contest on September 23. The event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required for any of the events. Spectators at Lauridsen Skatepark will find food and beverage vendors and event merchandise. They will also be able leave their mark on the skatepark by participating in our public mural presented by MidAmerican Energy. Learn more about all the experiences at: DesMoinesStreetstyleOpen.com

“Polk County is proud to support the Des Moines Streetstyle Open. When Polk County invested in the new Lauridsen Skatepark, these kinds of locally grown events were exactly what we had in mind. We are so excited to welcome world-class skateboarders from around the country to visit us for the 2023 Des Moines Streetstyle Open,” said Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly. “I hope you find time to bring your family and friends down to the events Downtown, in the East Village, and at the Lauridsen skatepark for this unique free family friendly event. Polk County is proud to support Skate DSM and their efforts to continue to build this community as a nationally recognized destination for skateboarding in the United States,” Connolly said.

Event Details

Thursday, September 21

“Hill Bomb”

Des Moines St and East 5th St

6:00 p.m.

Jump Ramp Contest

401 Robert D. Ray Dr

6:30 p.m.

Welcome to Town Block Party

Subsect Skate Shop

309 E. Locust

7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Featuring a pop-up skatepark, food trucks, and to-go drinks from the New Northwestern Cocktail & Wine Bar.

Friday, September 23

Best Trick Contest

Location TBA

4:00 p.m.

Red Bull “Mind the Gap” Contest

Court Ave between 3rd & 4th St

5:00pm – 8:00pm

Saturday, September 24

Open Street Contest

Lauridsen Skatepark

901 2nd Ave

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Featuring both men’s & women’s divisions, food trucks and beverage vendors, event merchandise, Create-A-Skate, and public mural project.



Mini-Ramp Jam Session & Skate Photography Exhibition

Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

555 17th St

8:00pm

Featuring renowned skate photographer and Iowa native Sam McGuire, along with other skate photographers from the Midwest.