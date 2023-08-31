Stivers Ford Lincoln Breaks Ground on New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center

Stivers Ford Lincoln Breaks Ground on New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center8/31/2023
WAUKEE, IA, August 30, 2023 – Stivers Ford Lincoln broke ground today on a new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, a commercial vehicle facility that will provide businesses in the Des Moines area and surrounding communities with specialized maintenance solutions designed to reduce vehicle downtime associated with service needs, keeping trucks and vans on the road and getting the job done.
Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of an all-new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at FordTM dealers across the country. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers and will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite trained technicians, and electric vehicle certification. Ford Pro aims to open more than 100 such facilities by 2027.
An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America.1 According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets2, while over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.3
“We’ve heard from Iowa businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we’re responding by meeting their needs,” said Scott Politte, President of Stivers Ford Lincoln of Iowa. “Our Stivers Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, mobile service options, and will be able to service nearly any vehicle. We’re excited to break ground and to help our customers keep serving their customers.”
“Ford Pro knows that vehicle downtime means lost revenue. Together with Stivers, we’re working to keep vehicles on the road by combining exceptional service with advanced software to improve uptime and potentially lower costs,” said Anne Mazzacano, General Manager, Ford Pro Service Elite. “Our goals are 100% uptime and for no customer’s vehicles to be down for more than 24 hours. And breaking ground on new Elite Commercial Service Centers like this one will help deliver on those goals for commercial customers in Iowa and beyond.”
Stivers Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center offers the following features:
- 24 service bays for Class 1-7 commercial vehicles.
- 5 Mobile Service vans, which can service vehicles at a customer’s business.
- Open for extended hours and six days per week, helping commercial customers when the unexpected
happens or when warranty or recall service is required.
- Ford Pro is a one-stop shop with vehicles, charging, software, financing and service to improve
productivity, lower cost of ownership, and increase uptime for businesses of all sizes.
Ford Pro was first to market with vehicle services fully dedicated to commercial and government customers of all sizes and vocations and has more than 650 specialized Commercial Vehicle Centers (CVC) dealers across
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.
the U.S., including the Stivers Ford Lincoln Iowa location. The Elite Commercial Service Center program is an all-new extension of that strong network of commercial vehicle expertise.
The first Elite Commercial Service Center opened in January 2023, with additional centers opening and breaking ground throughout the year. Much like Ford Pro Commercial Vehicle Centers, Elite Commercial Service Centers will also offer Mobile Service, expanding the footprint of service to where Ford Pro’s customers work. More than 1,000 Mobile Service vans are in operation today, with a goal of 2,100 Mobile Service vans to be deployed by the end of 2023.
The Ford Pro suite of commercial vehicle parts and service solutions also includes competitive parts pricing on eligible Ford and Motorcraft mechanical parts for eligible regional and national fleets; free enrollment in the Ford Pro Fleet Network providing discounts, training benefits, and cash back on parts; transferrable extended service plans honored at all Ford dealers in North America; and the Ford LiiveTM Connected Uptime System using telematics data for fast vehicle diagnosis and resolution.
Ford Pro, a global business and brand backed by Ford, delivers an always-on, connected customer experience through a comprehensive solution of vehicles, charging, software, financing and service for all commercial and government customers. Ford Pro has nearly 125,000 fleet customers across the U.S. and 140,000 across Europe.
Ford is the leading global commercial vehicle brand and America’s best-selling commercial vehicle brand for 38 years4 with a lineup of BUILT FORD TOUGH® commercial trucks and vans integrated with software and services such as Ford ProTM Telematics. Ford also has the largest physical support/service network of any vehicle brand.
1S&P Global Mobility, Commercial Vehicle Insight and Intelligence.
2Ford Pro Fleet Manager Global Quantitative Study.
3Noregon, Unpacking the Commercial Vehicle Diagnostics Market in 2023, January 2023. 4Class 1-7 full-size commercial trucks and vans by sales volume in 2021.
5Ford Commercial Service Footprint.