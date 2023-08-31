Stivers Ford Lincoln Breaks Ground on New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center

WAUKEE, IA, August 30, 2023 – Stivers Ford Lincoln broke ground today on a new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center, a commercial vehicle facility that will provide businesses in the Des Moines area and surrounding communities with specialized maintenance solutions designed to reduce vehicle downtime associated with service needs, keeping trucks and vans on the road and getting the job done.

Elite Commercial Service Centers are part of an all-new network of dedicated large-bay service hubs at FordTM dealers across the country. These service facilities are designed around the needs of commercial customers and will feature state-of-the-art equipment, extended hours, mobile service vans, Elite trained technicians, and electric vehicle certification. Ford Pro aims to open more than 100 such facilities by 2027.

An estimated 32 million commercial vehicles are on the road across North America.1 According to studies, nearly half of businesses surveyed are extending the life cycles of their vehicle fleets2, while over half of commercial fleets reported two or more unscheduled maintenance events per month with vehicles out of service for about two days on average.3

“We’ve heard from Iowa businesses that they needed more options to help keep their vehicles up and running, and we’re responding by meeting their needs,” said Scott Politte, President of Stivers Ford Lincoln of Iowa. “Our Stivers Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center will have longer hours, better training and equipment, bigger service bays, mobile service options, and will be able to service nearly any vehicle. We’re excited to break ground and to help our customers keep serving their customers.”

“Ford Pro knows that vehicle downtime means lost revenue. Together with Stivers, we’re working to keep vehicles on the road by combining exceptional service with advanced software to improve uptime and potentially lower costs,” said Anne Mazzacano, General Manager, Ford Pro Service Elite. “Our goals are 100% uptime and for no customer’s vehicles to be down for more than 24 hours. And breaking ground on new Elite Commercial Service Centers like this one will help deliver on those goals for commercial customers in Iowa and beyond.”

Stivers Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Center offers the following features: