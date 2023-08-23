Des Moines Water Works accepts applications for William G. Stowe Citizen Water Academy

DES MOINES – The deadline is fast approaching to apply for the 2023 William G. Stowe Citizen Water Academy.

Now in its fifth year, the Academy invites attendees to experience a behind-the-scenes look at how Des Moines Water Works, Iowa’s largest drinking water utility, ensures central Iowans have access to water when they need it.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our community to engage together, learn from experts and develop a deeper appreciation for our most valuable natural resource – the water we depend upon for life,” said Ted Corrigan, Des Moines Water Works CEO and General Manager.

Attendees will tour the Fleur Drive Treatment Plant; visit farmland Des Moines Water Works owns and talk with the tenant farmer about conservation practices on the land; learn from water, soil and public health professionals; discuss affordability, access to water, consumer trust and bottled water consumption; dive into federal and state policy related to farm conservation incentives and water quality; and brainstorm ways to get involved, all with the ultimate goal of having a better understanding of your local water utility and the role you can play in improving water quality in our state. There will be opportunities to work in small groups and built-in networking events.

The deadline to apply is August 31, 2023: www.citizenwateracademy.com. Registration will be limited. There is no tuition, fee, or charge to apply or to attend if you are accepted. Those accepted will be notified by Sept. 7. By applying and accepting, you agree to attend each session.