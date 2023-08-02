Just Released

Bank Iowa Welcomes Jim Gocke as In-House General Counsel

(West Des Moines, Iowa – Aug. 2, 2023) — Bank Iowa today announced the addition of Jim Gocke as in-house general counsel. Having advised the bank as an external resource for several years, Gocke brings to the position institutional knowledge of the bank, including its culture and risk tolerance. He is also well-versed in contract, real estate, agriculture and general business law, as well as the current and emerging requirements of financial institution compliance.

Gocke joins the second-largest family-owned bank in the state from Lamberti, Gocke & Luetje, P.C. where he was a general practice attorney since 1993. During that time, Gocke also served as president and general counsel of Denny Elwell Company for three years. There, he managed 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate and developed another several hundred thousand square feet of commercial, office and retail buildings.

With years of farming experience under his belt, Gocke is an appropriate fit for Bank Iowa, one of the state’s leading independent ag banks. A self-employed farmer from 1972 to 1983, Gocke transitioned into teaching shortly thereafter. He developed adult education programs on general management, credit management and agricultural law for adults and on-campus students at a Kansas community college.

Gocke is a member of the Iowa State and Polk County bar associations. He is also a member of the Ankeny Chamber of Commerce, Ankeny Rotary and Bondurant Lions, each of which he has led as board president. He holds degrees from Drake University and the University of Nebraska and is a graduate of the Ankeny Leadership Institute and Leadership Iowa programs. As a board member and volunteer, Gocke has served the DMACC Foundation, Ankeny YMCA, Polk County Aviation Authority and the Polk County Northeast Beltway Study Committee.

“Jim’s resume merely scratches the surface of his contributions to the central Iowa community,” said Jim Plagge, Bank Iowa president and CEO. “We are honored to welcome him into the fold here at Bank Iowa where we strive to be a center of influence for each of the 23 communities we serve.”

About Bank Iowa

With more than $1.9 billion in assets, Bank Iowa ranks as one of the leading independent ag banks and the second-largest family-owned bank in the state. Farmers, families and businesses access Bank Iowa’s products and services through 26 locations in 23 communities, as well as online and on mobile devices. To learn more, visit bankiowa.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.