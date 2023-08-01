Just Released

DOWNTOWN DES MOINES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NAMES JIMMY OLSEN NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Des Moines, Iowa

26 July 2023

The Downtown Des Moines Chamber of Commerce wishes to announce the selection of Jimmy Olsen as its new Executive Director.

With over 30 years of experience in radio, Jimmy has built a strong and vast network of friends and colleagues, serving also as an emcee at countless networking and charity events through his radio work and private DJ business.

As a certified marketing consultant, he brings his singular mix of expertise to an organization looking to expand and enhance its value to its members.

Jimmy’s creativity and ability to see things in a non-traditional way are exactly in line with that of the organization, and the ideas already being generated will represent the Downtown Des Moines Chamber’s ongoing commitment to put the relevant needs of its members first.

Jimmy resides in the Drake neighborhood and has been a lifelong Des Moines resident. He will office out of the many coffee shops and venues around our downtown area; please stop and say hello when you see him out and about.

Jimmy can be reached at director@dtchamber.com or 515.297.6333.

Established in 2008, the Downtown Des Moines Chamber set out to change the way people think about chambers. Instead of greeting you with their business cards, you get a handshake and the chance to build a lasting connection with its members. You won’t find the standard luncheons, coffees, or business after hours. By adhering to the tenets of knowledge sharing, civility, and economic understanding, the Chamber develops impactful programming and opportunities to truly engage with the community.

Please join the Downtown Des Moines Chamber in welcoming Jimmy as its new Executive Director!

Learn More at dtchamber.com