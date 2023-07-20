Just Released

Iowa Insurance Agent Eric Kohlsdorf Named President of NABIP

WASHINGTON, DC – Eric Kohlsdorf, a Des Moines, Iowa-based insurance agent, was named the president of the board of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) at the association’s 93rd Annual Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Eric is a proven leader, having served on our board for the last four years,” said Janet Trautwein, CEO of NABIP. “NABIP members couldn’t ask for a better advocate than Eric, and I have no doubt that he will flourish while leading our organization as our president.”

Kohlsdorf is the first Iowan to be president of NABIP and has worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years. He is currently president and client strategist at Prisma Strategies, an employee benefits brokerage firm he founded in 2007. He joined the association in 1992 and has been a member of the executive committee since 2019. Eric has held a multitude of leadership positions, including chair of the association’s Political Action Committee and president of the Des Moines and Iowa chapters.

Kohlsdorf graduated with distinction from Iowa State University’s College of Business with a bachelor’s in finance. He served as board chair for Healthy and Well Kids of Iowa, which provides health insurance to families who cannot afford private coverage, from 2016 to 2021.

“I am humbled to serve as the new president of NABIP,” Kohlsdorf said. “Being a part of the NABIP community is one of the most rewarding parts of my career, as we strive to help all Americans access affordable healthcare. I’m excited to continue pursuing our association’s mission of shaping the future of healthcare with our members from across the country.”