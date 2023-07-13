Just Released

40 Years and Counting: Urbandale Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Urbandale, Iowa – The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Urbandale for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. This is the 40thconsecutive year that the City of Urbandale has received this award. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This award is really a testament to Urbandale’s emphasis on transparency and smart government,” said Nicci Lamb, Finance Director. “To be awarded consecutively for 40 years speaks volumes about our City’s long-term vision and commitment to sound fiscal management.”

The City’s ACFR was evaluated by an independent and impartial panel of CPAs who judge the report’s compliance. A copy of the ACFR can be downloaded from the City of Urbandale’s website at: https://www.urbandale.org/230/Finance-Records