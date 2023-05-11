Just Released

Four Iowa Craft Breweries Earn Medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup®

Iowa • May 11, 2023— Four Iowa craft breweries were awarded five category medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup®competition, presented by the Brewers Association®. The best beers in categories covering 103 different styles were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, May 10, during the Craft Brewers Conference. Iowa breweries brought home four gold and one silver medal.

The 2023 World Beer Cup included 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries representing 51 countries. The following Iowa craft breweries received industry-wide medal recognition during this year’s event:

Backpocket Brewing, Coralville: Pumpkin Ale, Pumpkin Beer Category, Gold Medal

Confluence Brewing Company, Des Moines: ChewBOCKa, German-Style Bock or Maibock Category, Gold Medal

Confluence Brewing Company, Des Moines: Old Chungus, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer Category, Gold Medal

PIVO Brewery, Calmar: Decorah Nordic Gruit, Historical Beer, Gold Medal

Lionbridge Brewing, Cedar Rapids: Old 17 Irish Stout, Classic Irish Style Dry Stout Category, Silver Medal

“The success of these four Iowa breweries on the world stage shows the quality of brewing happening all across the state,” said Iowa Brewers Guild Executive Director, Noreen Otto. “Our whole Iowa brewing community is celebrating.”

The Iowa Brewers Guild exists to unify craft brewing professionals, promote Iowa beer, and advocate for the industry’s growth. More than 100 members are located in communities across Iowa. For additional information on the Iowa Brewers Guild, including a members list, visit IowaBeer.org. For more information on the WBC competition, including a complete 2023 winners list, visit WorldBeerCup.org.