Jason Woodside & It’s A Living THIS FRIDAY!

Please help us welcome Jason Woodside and It’s A Living (Ricardo Gonzalez) to Des Moines for the opening of their two-person exhibit on Friday, May 12, 5pm – 8pm. They are flying in from across the globe and will be completing other projects during their visit!

Beverages and bites will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Jason Woodside returns to Des Moines and It’s A Living (Ricardo Gonzalez) visits Des Moines for the first time! Both internationally renowned artists are known for their large-scale murals all over the world (see Woodside’s mural at Ingersoll Ave. + 28th St.). New works by both artists will be on display at Moberg Gallery through May. Taking inspiration from the night light life, sunsets and sunrises, It’s a Living creates portraits of hues and words. Woodside continues to dazzle with his geometrics and vibrant ocean-side colors. The artists are excited to have conversations with you, alongside their works, which will also create dynamic visual dialogues. Don’t miss this!

Jason Woodside is a visual artist specializing in painting with acrylics and aerosols. Growing up in St. Augustine, Florida, Woodside began his career in NYC while attending The School of Visual Arts in the early 2000s. His work is characterized by vivid colors and fades with contrasting bands of patterns and shapes. Taking inspiration from textiles, light and nature, he plays with various bold textures and public exterior settings to generate visual cohesion and optimistic emotions. Recent brand collaborations and commissions include Google, Volkswagen, Samsung, Wework, Pepsi, NFL, Adidas, Vissla, Smirnoff, Colette Paris, LeSportSac, Saatchi & Saatchi, Jeffrey Deitch, Heineken, Getty Museum, Urban Outfitters, Faberge, Swell, Vans, and Footlocker.

IT’S A LIVING is not just a statement but it is also a life philosophy for Ricardo Gonzalez, a designer, and artist from Durango México, currently living in Brooklyn. His signature script style can be easily recognized from large scale murals to commercial work for some of the biggest brands, to a simple sticker in the streets. The ambiguity in his typographical messages continually creates dialogue between viewer and artwork. Selected clients include Apple, Armani Exchange, Nike, Bentley, Google, Microsoft, Pepsi, Facebook, Budweiser, HUF, Samsung, Vans, AirBnB, Lumine Japan, Bloomberg Business, Toyota, Monster, Lululemon, MTV, Yahoo!, Nissan, VH1, Coca Cola, KRINK, Vans MX, 1800 Tequila, Bing Bang Jewelry, Oprah Magazine & United Airlines.

Please share, and we look forward to seeing you Friday!

Best,

The Moberg Gallery Team