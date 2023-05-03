Just Released

16th Annual American Cancer Society’s Iowa Coaches vs. Cancer Gala, presented by Hy-Vee, Friday, May 12th

DES MOINES, Iowa – May 1, 2023 – The American Cancer Society will host its 16th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Gala, presented by Hy-Vee on Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Meadows Events and Conference Center in Prairie Meadows.

This event brings together four universities as one team in the fight against cancer. Coach Ben Jacobson (UNI), Coach Darian DeVries (Drake), Coach Fran McCaffery (Iowa) and Coach T.J. Otzelberger (ISU) will be attending the event to raise funds to fight cancer. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

“Hy-Vee has proudly supported the American Cancer Society over the years, and we look forward to the gala every year,” said Matt Nickell, Hy-Vee vice president of sports marketing. “While the gala gives us an evening with our favorite coaches, the focus of the evening is to continue to work as a team to find a cure.”

The Coaches vs. Cancer Gala in Iowa is one of many Coaches vs. Cancer events held across the country. This event brings the state’s four Division I men’s basketball coaches together along with business and community leaders from across Iowa for an evening to honor and remember those touched by cancer and raise funds to fulfill the mission of the American Cancer Society. Since 2007, Coaches vs. Cancer in Iowa has raised nearly $6 million.

The community is invited to join our team for this amazing by purchasing tickets to attend in person or if you are not able to attend, you can register for our auction where you can bid, browse and buy some great auction packages or make a donation to provide a Cancer Care package that we’ll distribute to cancer centers across Iowa after the event. To learn more, visit: www.coachesvscancergala.com

About Coaches vs. Cancer

For nearly 30 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer. With their passion and dedicated support, the impact has been felt in communities nationwide.

Through fundraising and education initiatives, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has supported the American Cancer Society in our efforts to save lives from cancer in the US and worldwide. The battle isn’t over, and we need you on our team.

About the American Cancer Society

At the American Cancer Society, we have a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We’re improving the lives of cancer patients and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

While most people know us for our research, we do so much more. We work to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We advocate for lifesaving policy changes. We promote healthy lifestyles to help you prevent cancer. We research cancer and its causes to find more answers and better treatments. We provide information, answers, and support to people in every community who have been touched by cancer. And we do it all 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.