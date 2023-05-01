Zach Johnson Foundation Announces New Executive Director

Cedar Rapids, IA – The Zach Johnson Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of a new Executive Director, who will join the organization on July 10, 2023. The Board of Directors has selected Eric Christenson to lead the Foundation into its next chapter of growth and impact.

Eric brings over 30 years of education and leadership experience to the Foundation, having served as an Executive Director of Elementary Education for 20 schools in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, prior to retiring in 2023. He has a proven track record of success in leading and supporting a team.

“We are thrilled to have Eric join our team,” said Brent Cobb, Board Chair of the Zach Johnson Foundation. “His experience in education and passion for our mission make him the perfect fit to lead the Foundation as we continue to grow and serve our community.”

As Executive Director, Eric will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Foundation’s operations, including fundraising, program development, community outreach, and strategic planning. He will work closely with the Board of Directors and staff to ensure the Foundation is fulfilling its mission to provide resources and support to children and families in need.

“I am honored to bring my experience in education and join the Zach Johnson Foundation to help build on the amazing work that has already been accomplished,” said Eric. “I am excited to work with the team and the community to continue making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in our area.”

The Zach Johnson Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2007 by professional golfer Zach Johnson and his wife, Kim. The Foundation is dedicated to provide students with new opportunities and guide them in navigating barriers so they succeed in school and thrive in life. “We are excited to have Eric join the team to help make an impact in the Cedar Rapids community and lead the Foundation as we continue to grow,” said Zach Johnson.