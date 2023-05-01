Jazz in July Free Summer Concert Series Returns in 2023 at Hoyt Sherman Place

Hoyt Sherman Place is excited to announce their free concert series, Jazz in July, is back for 2023! Concerts are scheduled for Tuesdays, July 11, July 18, and July 25, with openers performing at 5:15 PM & 6:30 PM outside on the lawn, and headliners hitting the theater stage inside at 8:00 PM.

This free summer program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its premier sponsor, Principal Foundation, as well as expertise from our Jazz in July Arts Advisor John Krantz.

The full Jazz in July schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, July 11

5:15 – 6:15 PM Waukee High School Jazz Combo outside

6:30 – 7:30 PM Bryan Schumacker Septet outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

8:00 – 9:30 PM The Oatts Family inside on Theater Stage

Tuesday, July 18

5:15 – 6:15 PM Valley High School Jazz Combo outside

6:30 – 7:30 PM Aviana Gedler & Co. outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

8:00 – 9:30 PM Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra inside on Theater Stage

Tuesday, July 25

5:15 – 6:15 PM Central Iowa Next Gen Combo outside

6:30 – 7:30 PM Dave Rezek & Co. outside on John & Penny Krantz Stage

8:00 – 9:30 PM Alyssa Allgood inside on Theater Stage