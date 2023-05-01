Iowa Sports Foundation Announces New Chief Operating Officer

(May 1, 2023) – Iowa Sports Foundation CEO/Executive Director, Chuck Long, announced today that Nicole Kennedy has been chosen as the organization’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kennedy, formerly served as the organization’s director of health and wellness initiatives, officially moves into the COO role on May 1.

“We are looking forward to Nicole taking over as Chief Operating Officer of the Iowa Sports Foundation,” commented CEO, Chuck Long. “With her previous experience and the success she’s had leading Live Healthy Iowa, we feel she is the right person to lead in this role.”

Kennedy holds a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University. She joined the Iowa Sports Foundation in 2008 as the health initiatives coordinator with Live Healthy Iowa, following time with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Story County.

Since Kennedy was hired in 2008, she has led the Live Healthy Iowa program, adding many new health initiatives and events to help Iowans live a happier and healthier lifestyle.

“I’m excited to take on this new challenge with the Iowa Sports Foundation and continue growing a unique variety of opportunities to engage Iowans,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy will be taking this role after previous COO, Matt Beatty, accepted a position with Discover Ames. To learn more about the programs, events and challenges of the Iowa Sports Foundation, visit www.iowasportsfoundation.org.