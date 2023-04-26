House Of Large Sizes – 80/35 – Iowa Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

HOLS Biography

House of Large Sizes was formed in 1986 by Dave Deibler (Vox/Guitar), Barb Schilf (Bass/Vox) and Dave Berg (Drums/vox). All three were students at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The bands Punk meets Rock stutter/stop/loud/soft originals quickly gained them an audience in Iowa and around the midwest. A 4 song EP was released on the Iowa City based Southeast Records in 1987. The band signed with Punk record label Toxic Shock Records out of Tucson, AZ in 1988. HOLS first full length record “One Big Cake” was released in late 1989. The band undertook their first national tour promoting it in late 1989.

The 90’s saw more touring, recording and new drummers. Their 2nd full length “Heat Miser” was released in 1990. The HOLS sound caught the attention of Minneapolis based Red Decibel Records in late 1992 who signed the band to a distribution and promotion deal with Columbia Records. John Ganser took over the drum slot. A LOT more touring on a slightly larger budget saw the band play all lower 48 states while promoting the “My Ass Kicking Life” record.

By 1996 the relationship with Columbia Records had ended and the band signed to Boulder, Colorado based What Are Records? Minneapolis based drummer Mark Munn started playing with the band in 1996. Recorded in Nashville, Iowa City and Cedar falls the bands 4th LP “Glass Cockpit” was released in 1997. More touring, a trip to Ireland to play the In The City Festival and a new drummer is how the band closed out the 1990’s. Drummer Brent Hansen became the bands 4th and final drummer. A 5th self titled record and a live album was released in 2000. The band went on hiatus in 2003. A reformed HOLS played the 80/35 festival in Des Moines in 2013 and will play that festival again in 2023.

Band Members:

Dave Deibler

Barb Schilf

Dave Berg (1986-1992)

John Ganser (1992-1993)

Mark Munn (1994-1999)

Brent Hansen (1999-present)

HOLS Factoids

-A HOLS tee shirt appeared in the Drew Carey show.

-A HOLS tee shirt appeared in the movie Joes Apartment.

-Actor Vince Vaughn wears a HOLS tee shirt at an after party for the movie premier of Jurassic Park.

-HOLS music was frequently used in the background for the infotainment show Entertainment Tonight.

-A HOLS poster was on the wall of the fictional club the Peach Pit in the TV show Beverly Hills 90210.

-HOLS has a star on the world famous 1st Ave building in MPLS.

HOLS has played with:

Cheap Trick (x 5) NYE @ 1st Ave!Flaming Lips (x6), Babes In Toyland, Built To Spill, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Yo La Tengo, Frank Black (Pixies) 3 week tour, Super Chunk, Smashing Pumpkins, Fishbone, Foo Fighters, Uncle Tupelo (Wilco), Jimmy Eat World, Hole, Gear Daddies, Def Leppard, Sugar Ray, Black Eyed Peas, Low, Dillinger 4, Mike Watt, Blake Babies (Juliana Hatfield), Archers of Loaf, Driving N Crying, Commander Venus (Conor Oberst/Bright Eyes)

Selected House of Large Sizes discography

-House of Large Sizes [tape] (self-released) 1987

-House of Large Sizes EP7 (SouthEast) 1987

-One Big Cake (Toxic Shock) 1989 + 1991 (What Are Records?) 1997

-Heat Miser (Toxic Shock) 1990 + 1991 (What Are Records?) 1997

-I’m My Own Grandpa EP (Westworld) 1992

-My Ass-Kicking Life (Red Decibel/Columbia) 1994

-Glass Cockpit. (What Are Records?) 1997 (-ismist) 1997

-Idiots Out Wandering Around (What Are Records?) 2000

-S/T (What Are Records?) 2000

More information:

Dave

319-290-8716