Just Released

TSA intercepts gun at Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Des Moines International Airport (DSM) Thursday.

This is the third firearm detected at a DSM checkpoint this year. Fifteen firearms were detected at DSM security checkpoints in total last year.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Des Moines Police Department. A law enforcement officer responded, confiscated the firearm, and issued a citation. The firearm was loaded with seven rounds, none in the chamber. An additional magazine was also present. The gun’s safety was engaged.

“When someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and can remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon,” Iowa TSA Federal Security Director John Bright said. “Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”

Nationally, more than 1,500 firearms were stopped at airport checkpoints in the first quarter of 2023.

TSA recently announced that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach as high as $14,950, depending on the circumstances. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.