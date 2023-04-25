Just Released

Tradehome Shoes Donating 1,960 Pairs of Socks to The Salvation Army!

Des Moines, IA – (April 24, 2023) – In 1921, a small footwear company was founded with the mission of delivering quality shoes, with premium service at a fair price. The original name Trade-at-Home came from encouraging shoppers to support (trade) in their local communities (home) instead of placing an order through mail-order catalogs. One hundred years later, Tradehome Shoes continues to thrive because of the support from local communities. As our employee-owned company continues to evolve, we have become increasingly focused on getting into our towns and getting involved. Trade-at-Home-Give-at-Home was born to impact people in the cities we serve.

In addition to the kickstart of the Trade-at-Home-Give-at-Home program, Tradehome Shoes has recently launched Century Apparel Company. This business aims to give back to people and organizations in each of our communities. Tradehome Shoes store managers individually pick a neighborhood organization to provide to. For every pack of Century socks purchased, a pack is donated to that chosen group.

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, a representative from Tradehome Shoes will be delivering 1,960 pairs of socks to The Salvation Army of Des Moines. They will be delivered at 9:00 AM at The Capital Area Coordination Office, 1400 NW 100th St., Clive, IA 50325.

For more information about these or other programs or events, please call 515-282-3599.