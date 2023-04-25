Mercy College of Health Sciences Raises Historic $1.2 Million

Des Moines, Iowa, April 24, 2023 – Founding members of the newly established donor recognition program, the 1899 Society, raises historic $1.2 million to advance Mercy College of Health Sciences’ mission of transforming students into successful health care professionals.

The 1899 Society publicly launched on Friday, April 14, 2023 during the inauguration of Dr. Adreain Henry, Mercy College’s fourth president. Joyce and Terry Lillis made the lead gift of more than $250,000, the largest gift in the College’s history, to form this society. The Lillis’ also support several Mercy College nursing students every year through the Joyce E. Lillis Endowed Nursing Scholarship.

“Joyce and Terry are truly two of the kindest, most generous individuals you will ever meet,” said Dr. Henry. “They have always responded to God’s call to support Mercy College and have truly made a difference in so many students’ lives.”

The Lillis’ and 22 other individuals make up the Founding Members of the 1899 Society.

“This historic $1.2 million was raised in a short period of three months in honor of Dr. Henry’s inauguration,” said Shannon Cofield, president of the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation. “What these individuals have done is nothing short of spectacular. I am grateful for their generosity and support of our future health care professionals.”

In 1899, the Sisters of Mercy laid the foundation for Mercy College when they established the Mercy Hospital Training School to meet the growing demands for professionally trained nurses. Populations and needs have changed over the years, as have the modes of healthcare delivery. The 1899 Society extends this legacy by delivering education built on the Core Values of Knowledge, Reverence, Integrity, Compassion, and Excellence.

The funds raised through the 1899 Society will benefit Mercy College students and the campus community by supporting facility improvements as part of a master campus plan currently under development.

“Students need inspirational facilities,” said Dr. Henry. “Mercy College provides excellent education, but these students need space and state of the art equipment to hone their skills as healthcare professionals. Gifts donated through the 1899 Society allow us to improve our facilities and invest in truly modern, innovative technology to prepare our students for graduation and successful careers.”