Center Street Community Farmers Market Returns

DES MOINES, IA, April 24, 2023 – The Center Street Community Farmers Market will return in 2023 with a new site just west of downtown Des Moines.

The Center Street Community Farmers Market will run Wednesdays from 4-6 pm beginning June 7 until August 23. It is organized by Oakridge Neighborhood to make fresh produce readily available to residents, neighbors and others in the community. This year’s market will be held on the grounds of Kathedral Church located at 901 19th Street.

The market will include food trucks, and fresh produce, honey, arts and crafts, and community and health resources. The market will accept SNAP EBT Benefits and offer Double Up Food Bucks.

The name of The Center Street Farmers Market is a nod to the once bustling nearby Center Street business district that was a vital part of daily life of African Americans in Des Moines. Freeway construction and urban renewal projects brought an end to the area by the end of the 1960s.

Those interest in being a vendor at the Center Street Community Farmers Market should contact Kristyn Arnold at karnold@oakridgeneighborhood.org.

Since 1969, Oakridge Neighborhood has created opportunities for thousands of children, adults and families to succeed and become financially independent. Oakridge provides a secure neighborhood of affordable housing, plus essential programs and services. It is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in Des Moines, with over 72 percent immigrants and refugees, and clients from over 26 countries who speak 39 languages. Of the nearly 1,000 residents who reside on the Oakridge campus, 52 percent are children under the age of 18, and 99 percent are low-income. For more information, visit: https://oakridgeneighborhood.org/ View Oakridge Neighborhood’s most recent annual report at: https://oakridgeneighborhood.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/OAK22003_AnnualReport_Dig.pdf