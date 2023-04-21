Just Released

WDM Chamber Announces 2023 Citizen of the Year Honoree

WEST DES MONES, IA (FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2023) – The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2023 Citizen of the Year Honoree is Tina Mowry Hadden. For the 78th consecutive year, the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) has been recognizing outstanding individuals who commit their time and talent to bettering our community.

“Tina Hadden is a tremendous advocate for the West Des Moines community,” Jana Rieker- Director of Client Services for Amplimark said in her nomination. “She is a member of several non-profit boards and committees which support human services, education, and community development in West Des Moines and the entire region.”

One of Tina’s current volunteer roles is serving as the president of the West Des Moines Community Schools Foundation, a volunteer led organization established in 1988 that raises funds to support the long-term success of the approximately 9,000 students, and 1,300 employees in all 13 schools throughout the district. The WDMCSF works to provide all students with the opportunities and resources they need to succeed in the 4A’s – academics, activities, arts, and athletics. In 2022, Tina spearheaded the first annual Tiger Gala to create a community-wide fundraising event to raise funds for the entire district. The event raised over $75,000 to be used for STEM education and student support across the entire district.

“Volunteering, at its core, is about helping the greater good, and I have been fortunate throughout my life and my career to have excellent role models showing me the best ways to give my time to help those around me,” said Tina Mowry Hadden, a long-time marketing professional in Central Iowa who recently began a new position as Executive Director for In Harmony Farm. “This recognition is such an honor, and I am proud to represent the city of West Des Moines, the West Des Moines Community School Foundation, and the region.

Tina will be honored at the WDM Chamber’s Citizen of the Year Luncheon on May 4 from 11:30-1:00pm at Valley Community Center in conjunction with an address on the state of the city from WDM Mayor Russ Trimble. The West Des Moines Community Foundation will be featured as a nonprofit spotlight during the lunch. Registration for the luncheon is $30 for WDM Chamber members and $40 for non-members. To register for the event, click here:

