Des Moines Water Works Park – Full Summer of Fun

Des Moines Water Works Park – Full Summer of Fun4/20/2023
Des Moines, IA (April 20, 2023) – Des Moines Water Works Park is the place to be for the Greater Des Moines Community this summer. With an exciting line up of events already planned from May through October, featuring a variety of music, cultural, and outdoor based events, the venue is a must-visit in the coming months.
The Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation (DMWWPF) is planning and collaborating with several partners including Des Moines Radio Group, Des Moines Music Coalition, In Any Event, and others to bring the community a wide array of events. There are also several new opportunities outside of events to stay engaged with the park year round.
Field Daze Music Series, presented by Veridian Credit Union
Field Daze, the outdoor summer music series at the Lauridsen Amphitheater has nearly a dozen acts lined up with more still to be announced.
• Friday, May 5 – Petrock
• Saturday, May 6 – Pork Tornadoes
• Friday, June 9 – Charles Wesley Godwin
• Friday, June 23 – Charley Crockett
• Wednesday, June 28 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance • Friday, June 30 – Koe Wetzel
• Thursday, July 13 – The Dead South
• Friday, July 14 – Styx
• Thursday, July 20 – Whiskey Myers
• Friday, September 15 – Jordan Davis
Stay up to date on future announcements and buy tickets here. Corporate boxes, which include private tents and catering, are available for the entire concert series or individual shows. For additional information, contact Teri Wood TeBockhorst.
Biergarten and Local Bands, Brews and Bikes
The Biergarten is returning to Water Works Park for its second summer. Open Wednesday through Sunday afternoon and evenings beginning late-May, patrons can enjoy all the outdoor activities provided by the park while also supporting local breweries.
Check https://dsmbeergarden.com/ for updates and the official Biergarten opening date announcement.
Also returning this year, the free Sunday afternoon concert series, Local Bands, Brews and Bikes. Presented in partnership with the Des Moines Music Coalition, this free event provides entertainment to people (and pets!) of all ages, connecting local audiences to local musicians and breweries.
Sunday band line ups will be announced soon. Bands interested in performing are encouraged to apply here. Customized sponsorship and event packages are also available for the Sunday series, for additional information, contact Teri Wood TeBockhorst.
Cultural and Community Events
The fun doesn’t end there, the park will also host numerous other cultural and community events throughout the summer including being the host site for the Des Moines overnight stay for RAGBRAI L on July 26.
Additional events include:
- Sunday, April 30 – Grupo Fontera at the Lauridsen Amphitheater
- Saturday, June 3 – Iowa Craft Brew Festival
- Sunday, June 4 – The Nice Tri
- Sunday, July 9 & July 16 – Music Under the Stars at the Lauridsen Amphitheater
- Saturday, September 2-Sunday, September 3 – Des Moines Symphony at the Lauridsen
Amphitheater
- Friday, September 22-Saturday, September 23 – Oktoberfest
Programming will continue into the fall with the return of their second annual Docuseries, details to be released later this year.
‘No Water, No Beer’ Park Merchandise
Patrons can support and represent the park from anywhere! In partnership with Raygun, “No Water No Beer”, exclusive DMWWPF merchandise will be available for purchase.
The DMWWPF is also working on a new membership program, details to be released in the coming weeks. Be sure to subscribe to the parks newsletter to be one of the first to hear when memberships are available for purchase.
Stay up to date as additional events are announced and find all information at https://www.dsmwaterworkspark.com/ and follow DMWWPF on Facebook and Instagram (@dsmwaterworkspark).
