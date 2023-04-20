Des Moines Water Works Park – Full Summer of Fun

Des Moines, IA (April 20, 2023) – Des Moines Water Works Park is the place to be for the Greater Des Moines Community this summer. With an exciting line up of events already planned from May through October, featuring a variety of music, cultural, and outdoor based events, the venue is a must-visit in the coming months.

The Des Moines Water Works Park Foundation (DMWWPF) is planning and collaborating with several partners including Des Moines Radio Group, Des Moines Music Coalition, In Any Event, and others to bring the community a wide array of events. There are also several new opportunities outside of events to stay engaged with the park year round.

Field Daze Music Series, presented by Veridian Credit Union

Field Daze, the outdoor summer music series at the Lauridsen Amphitheater has nearly a dozen acts lined up with more still to be announced.

• Friday, May 5 – Petrock

• Saturday, May 6 – Pork Tornadoes

• Friday, June 9 – Charles Wesley Godwin

• Friday, June 23 – Charley Crockett

• Wednesday, June 28 – Young the Giant with Milky Chance • Friday, June 30 – Koe Wetzel

• Thursday, July 13 – The Dead South

• Friday, July 14 – Styx

• Thursday, July 20 – Whiskey Myers

• Friday, September 15 – Jordan Davis

Stay up to date on future announcements and buy tickets here. Corporate boxes, which include private tents and catering, are available for the entire concert series or individual shows. For additional information, contact Teri Wood TeBockhorst.

Biergarten and Local Bands, Brews and Bikes

The Biergarten is returning to Water Works Park for its second summer. Open Wednesday through Sunday afternoon and evenings beginning late-May, patrons can enjoy all the outdoor activities provided by the park while also supporting local breweries.