Just Released

Food Bank of Iowa and DMARC join The Salvation Army in opening their new pantry today!

Des Moines, IA – (April 11, 2023) – On Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 AM The Salvation Army’s new Client Choice Clive Pantry opened inside the coordination office at 1400 NW 100th St., Clive, IA 50325. Clients are able to walk the pantry with one of the staff and pick out the items their family needs and will use. Normal pantry hours will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 10:00 AM to Noon and 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with The Salvation Army at this new Clive location,” said Matt Unger, DMARC. “This provides another key point of access for more neighbors in need across greater Des Moines at a record time of need. With support from Food Bank of Iowa, and DMARC, they should be well situated to provide for our neighbors.”

“Food Bank of Iowa is grateful for the opportunity to welcome another new partner in Polk County, to again work with the Salvation Army, and to collaborate with DMARC to support Clive community members who need food assistance,” said Tami Nielsen, Food Bank of Iowa vice president of operations. “The food bank’s resources are here to help our neighbors lead healthier, better lives.”

DMARC and Food Bank of Iowa team members joined Major Butch Frost, Capital Area Coordinator, in cutting the official ribbon and opening the new Clive Pantry. Clients were already waiting to receive services after enjoying refreshments and the fun.

“We are so pleased to partner with Food Bank of Iowa and DMARC to help stock the shelves of our new family pantry in Clive,” said Tamyra Harrison of Salvation Army of Des Moines. “The food and personal care items we are able to receive through the food bank, as well as training and support, will help us meet rising need in our community. We are grateful to provide much-needed nutrition and an inviting shopping experience for our neighbors struggling to make ends meet.”

Video link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eLRruHyXIfOV84GAfTRyWAwy6A_9m0S3/view?usp=sharing

For more information about these or other programs or events, please call 515-282-3599