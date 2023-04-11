Even Stones Have Eyes by Pakistani-American artist Huma Bhabha is the 32nd Sculpture installed at the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Bhabha simultaneously draws from past representations of the human figure, such as Paleolithic, Egyptian, or classical sculptures of ancient Greece, as well as imagery taken from today’s cartoons, horror films, and science-fiction. The dark patina on Even Stones Have Eyes gives the impression of rust and age, invoking simultaneous feelings of both an ancient and contemporary object. Additionally, Bhabha’s use of found materials in her creative process harkens to the artwork of Modern artists such as Pablo Picasso and Robert Rauschenberg.

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Bhabha came to the United States to study at the Rhode Island School of Design and Columbia University where she earned an MFA in 1989. She has had equally monumental works exhibited on the roof garden of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and on the National Mall in Washington D.C. at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

Funds for the purchase of this sculpture were given by John Pappajohn in memory of his wife, Mary. John and Mary Pappajohn Director Jeff Fleming is thrilled to share this work with the community before his retirement at the end of this month. “It is a special privilege to announce a new addition to the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park. This work by Huma Bhabha is a fitting tribute to a marvelous lady, and the entire Art Center community is pleased that we can honor Mary Pappajohn in this way.”