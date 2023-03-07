Just Released

Iowa bankers help Iowa PBS raise over $18,000 at Annual Pledge Drive

JOHNSTON, IOWA (March 7, 2023) — Sixteen bankers from banks across the state helped kick off Iowa PBS’ annual pledge drive, known as Festival, which continues through March 12. Volunteers answered pledge phones from 5-10 p.m. to help raise $18,270.62 for public television network

“The Iowa Bankers Association has had a longstanding partnership with Iowa PBS because we share common goals and values. Both of our organizations are dedicated to the communities we serve and we want to see Iowans succeed,” said Tara Deering-Hansen, the IBA’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Through its quality programming, Iowa PBS educates, enriches and inspires Iowans of all ages. And Iowa banks strive to do the same through the financial products and services, financial literacy programs and lending they provide individuals, farmers and small business owners.”

The IBA and Iowa banks have been involved with Festival for 25 years, beginning in 1998. And this year’s volunteers represented four different banks from across the state in addition to the bankers association.

“I enjoy coming to Iowa Bankers Association night during the Iowa PBS Festival,” said Phil Larabee, vice president at Citizens State Bank in Monticello. “I brought my daughters a couple of years ago, and this year they called me asking when they could work the phones because they had so much fun at Iowa PBS Festival last time. Over the past 20 years, I’ve gotten to renew and make new friendships with other bankers, IBA staff and Iowa PBS staff. It’s a great night and a great way to volunteer!”